Ex-US Rep. Todd Akin, sunk by ‘legitimate rape’ remark, dies

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2012, file photo, Missouri Republican Senate candidate, Rep. Todd Akin, R-Mo., gives two thumbs up as he enters a Republican campaign office to visit with supporters in Florissant, Mo. Akin, whose comment that women's bodies have a way of avoiding pregnancies in cases of "legitimate rape" sunk his bid for the U.S. Senate and became a cautionary tale for other GOP candidates, has died. He was 74. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)