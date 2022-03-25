Federal deficit $75.3B for April-to-January period of fiscal 2021-22

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland delivers the federal budget in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa on Monday April 19, 2021. Federal government releases its latest reading of the federal budget deficit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA - The federal government posted a budgetary deficit of $75.3 billion for the April-to-January period of its 2021–22 fiscal year.

In its monthly fiscal monitor report, the Finance Department says the tally compared with a deficit of $268.2 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Program expenses, excluding net actuarial losses, totalled $360.2 billion for the 10-month period, down from nearly $474 billion a year earlier.

Public debt charges rose nearly $20.7 billion compared with nearly $17.2 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue for the period was $314.2 billion, up from $235.8 billion.

Net actuarial losses for the period totalled $8.6 billion compared with $12.8 billion a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.