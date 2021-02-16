Vaccine delays leave grocery workers feeling expendable

Bronx bodega owner Francisco Marte winces as he sips a homemade concoction containing garlic, carrots, beets, onion and ginger and other ingredients that he hopes will improve his immune system while he waits for the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccination, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at his store in the Bronx borough of New York. Marte, who heads up the Bodega and Small Business Group, which represents bodegas in New York, lobbied local officials to set aside vaccine appointments for bodega workers, many of whom are unaware they are eligible. He hopes the recent opening of a large vaccination site at Yankee stadium will make access easier for people like him. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)