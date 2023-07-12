Interest rate hikes weighing on cottage market, where prices are expected to slide

The Bank of Canada's decision to hike the country's interest rate once more could put a damper on dreams of spending the summer at a newly-purchased cottage. The key rate's hiked by quarter of a percentage point to five per cent will make the purchase of recreational properties even more difficult. Muskoka chairs sit on a dock looking over Boshkung Lake, in Algonquin Highlands, Ont., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini