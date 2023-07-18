Lyon's American owner John Textor hits back after French soccer watchdog limits transfer business

FILE - John Textor, a US digital entrepreneur, attends a press conference to announce Textor's takeover of the club, in Decines, near Lyon, central France, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Lyon owner John Textor has been infuriated by a decision from French football’s financial watchdog to monitor the club's transfer activities this season that will likely hamper its summer recruiting.(AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)