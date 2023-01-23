Lorne Michaels of 'SNL' to be honored at PEN America gala

This combination of photos shows "Saturday Night Live" producer Lorne Michaels at The Museum Gala in New York on Dec. 1, 2022, left, and Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos at a special screening of the Netflix documentary film "The Redeem Team," in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2022. PEN, the literary and free expression organization, is giving Michaels its PEN/Audible Literary Service Award. Sarandos will receive the Business Visionary Award. (AP Photo)