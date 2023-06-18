Why Marty Walsh left the Biden administration to run the NHL players' union

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with outgoing Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, right, after Biden announced his nomination of Julie Su, center, to serve as the Secretary of Labor, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Marty Walsh was less than halfway through his term in the Biden administration as Secretary of Labor when the phone rang with an interesting opportunity. The call was about a job running the NHL Players' Association. The former mayor of Boston and longtime Bruins fan was intrigued, interviewed and earlier this year got the role as executive director. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)