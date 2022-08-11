US wholesale inflation fell in July for 1st time in 2 years

Money is exchanged at a food stand while workers wear face masks inside Grand Central Market on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month, though the surge in overall prices slowed only modestly from the four-decade high it reached in June. And even as gas prices fall, inflation in services such as health care, rents and restaurant meals is accelerating. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)