Zimbabwe's older people often sent to homes amid pandemic

Elderly men gather around a fire at Melfort Old People's home on the outskirts of Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday, July 25, 2021. The economic ravages of COVID-19 are forcing some families in Zimbabwe to abandon the age old tradition of taking care of the elderly. Zimbabwe's care homes have experienced a 60% increase in admissions since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)