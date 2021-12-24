Canada's main stock index closes up slightly on shortened trading day

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index closed up slightly Friday in what was a shortened trading day because of Christmas Eve.
The S&P/TSX composite index ended up 10.75 points at 21,229.68 as health care, energy, and financials gained.
The index gained 490.67 points for the week as fears around the Omicron variant eased.
U.S. markets were closed Friday in lieu of Christmas Day falling on Saturday.
North American commodities markets were also closed for the holiday.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.05 cents US compared with 78.03 cents US on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version included incorrect commodities data.