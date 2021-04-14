Fed survey: Economy rebounding, helped by stimulus, vaccines

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. A Federal Reserve survey has found that the economy was rebounding in late February through early April, helped by billions of dollars in a new round of stimulus payments and the stepped-up rollout of coronavirus vaccines. The new survey released Wednesday, April 14, 2021 showed that the Fed's business contacts around the country were expressing more optimism about the economy's outlook as activity accelerated. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)