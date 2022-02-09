Court raises penalty for Little Mermaid copyright violation

FILE - The Little Mermaid in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 5, 2009. An appeals court on Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022 in Denmark has increased the fine imposed on a newspaper for violating the copyright of Copenhagen's The Little Mermaid statue by publishing a cartoon depicting the bronze landmark as a zombie and a photo of it with a facemask. (Tariq Mikkel Khan/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)