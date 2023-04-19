What the public sector strike could mean for filing your taxes

PSAC workers and supporters picket outside the Canada Revenue Agency office in Sudbury, Ont. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. More than 155,000 federal public servants are on strike after the federal government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) failed to reach a deal before a Tuesday evening deadline. Some 39,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees went on strike as of Wednesday as part of the wider PSAC labour action. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gino Donato