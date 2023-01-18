At Davos, Zelenskyy urges allies to speed up push vs. Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine is seen on a video screen, holding a minute of silence with participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, for the victims of a helicopter crash in Ukraine, where Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky died among others on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from Jan. 16 until Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)