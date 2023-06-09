OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.2 per cent in May. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.2 per cent (10.1)
_ Prince Edward Island 7.2 per cent (7.1)
_ Nova Scotia 5.7 per cent (6.3)
_ New Brunswick 6.1 per cent (6.1)
_ Quebec 4.0 per cent (4.1)
_ Ontario 5.5 per cent (4.9)
_ Manitoba 4.8 per cent (4.8)
_ Saskatchewan 4.4 per cent (4.8)
_ Alberta 5.7 per cent (5.9)
_ British Columbia 5.0 per cent (5.0)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2023.