Newsy expands, bets on appetite for more news, less politics

This Oct. 1, 2021 image provided by Newsy/Scripps shows the Newsy control room in Atlanta. With an expansion and relaunch Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 the Scripps Networks service Newsy is betting that consumers have an interest in more news and less political talk. Newsy has been primarily seen online and through streaming services but is debuting a free, over-the-air television service with the goal of around-the-clock newscasts.(Newsy/Scripps via AP)