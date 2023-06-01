Europe sees inflation drop to 6.1%, but real relief for consumers will take months

A volunteer gives a bag with bread to a woman at a food distribution center at the Catholic St. William Church in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. German inflation eased to 6.1 % in May following several months of declines, even as Europe’s biggest economy registered another painful increase in food prices of nearly 15%. The Federal Statistical Office said Thursday that preliminary figures show that the annual inflation rate was lower than the 7.2% registered in April. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)