Joe Rogan apologizes for racial slurs after video surfaces

FILE - Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211. Spotify’s popular U.S. podcaster has apologized after a video compilation surfaced that showed him using racial slurs in clips of episodes over a 12-year span. In a video posted on his Instagram account on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, Rogan who hosts a podcast called “The Joe Rogan Experience,” said his use of the slurs was the “most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.” ( AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)