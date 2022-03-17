Fewer Americans file for jobless claims last week

FILE - Trucks load and unload shipping containers at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. California's unemployment rate held steady in January as the state added 53,600 jobs. California's unemployment rate held steady in January as the nation's most populous state added 53,600 jobs. It's a sign the state's economy is slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)