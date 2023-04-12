Judge: No separate defamation trials for Fox News, Fox Corp.

FILE - Dominion Voting ballot counting machines are lined up at a Torrance County warehouse during a testing of election equipment in Estancia, N.M., on Sept. 29, 2022. The judge presiding over a voting machine company's closely watched defamation lawsuit against Fox News for airing bogus allegations of fraud in the 2020 election indicated Tuesday that he would not allow jurors to hear testimony about specific threats directed at the company. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)