Experts say Ottawa's 'right to repair' consultation should prioritize consumer rights

An Apple iPhone with a cracked screen is seen after a drop test from the DropBot, a robot used to measure the sustainability of a phone to dropping, at the offices of SquareTrade in San Francisco, Aug. 26, 2015. Those in favour of creating a federal right to repair law say the government should avoid shaping such legislation according to the wishes of special interest lobbyists as Ottawa gets set to launch consultations on the issue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ben Margot