Indigenous Tim Hortons owners drive campaign for residential school survivors

Tim Hortons franchise co-owner, former Tkemlups te Secwepemc First Nation chief and former B.C. regional chief for the Assembly of First Nations Shane Gottfriedson holds a box of orange-sprinkled Tim Hortons doughnuts in this undated handout photo taken from video. The discovery of the unmarked graves of children, some as young as three years old, sent shockwaves across the country last spring. It also propelled a group of Indigenous Tim Hortons owners to come up with fundraising campaign for residential school survivors involving an orange-sprinkled doughnut. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Tim Hortons *MANDATORY CREDIT*