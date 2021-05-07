TC Energy reports $1.1-billion net loss after $2.2-billion writedown on Keystone XL

The Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline was to connect into, in Steele City, Neb., Nov. 3, 2015. TC Energy Corp. is reporting a first-quarter net loss of $1.1 billion after taking a $2.2-billion after-tax asset impairment charge on its cancelled Keystone XL export oil pipeline. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Nati Harnik