US approves chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation's first 'lab-grown' meat

Chicken salad dishes made from Good Meat's cultivated chicken is shown at the Eat Just office in Alameda, Calif., Wednesday, June 14, 2023. For the first time, U.S. regulators on Wednesday, June 21, approved the sale of chicken made from animal cells, allowing two California companies to offer “lab-grown” meat to the nation's restaurant tables and eventually, supermarket shelves.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)