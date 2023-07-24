'Barbenheimer' breaks summer box-office records at Cineplex on opening weekend

Cineplex says the opening weekend for Barbie and Oppenheimer raked in the company's highest summer box office weekend of all time. From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie in front of an "Oppenheimer" movie poster before they attend an advance screening of "Barbie" at a theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, July 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello