Report: Racist text helped spur Fox to oust Tucker Carlson

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. A racist text message from Tucker Carlson is what helped drive the commentator's ouster from Fox News, The New York Times reports. The Times says that in a text uncovered as part of a recent defamation lawsuit, the former Fox host lamented how supporters of former President Donald Trump ganged up to beat a protester. “It's not how white men fight,” Carlson wrote. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)