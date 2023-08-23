Two tankers collided in Egypt's Suez Canal, briefly disrupting traffic in the vital waterway

In this handout photo released by the Suez Canal Authority on August 23, 2023, a ship, the BW Lesmes, is shown in the waterway after a collision with another large transport vessel. Egyptian authorities said two tankers have collided in the Suez Canal, disrupting traffic through the global waterway. The Suez Canal authority says the BW Lesmes, a Singapore-flagged tanker that carries liquefied natural gas, suffered a mechanical malfunction and ran aground while transiting through the canal. The Burri, a Cayman Island-flagged tanker which carries oil products, collided with the broken vessel. (Suez Canal Authority via AP)