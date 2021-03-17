OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 1.1 per cent in February, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 1.2 per cent (1.5)
— Prince Edward Island: 1.4 per cent (0.5)
— Nova Scotia: 1.2 per cent (1.3)
— New Brunswick: 0.8 per cent (0.7)
— Quebec: 1.6 per cent (1.3)
— Ontario: 1.1 per cent (1.1)
— Manitoba: 0.4 per cent (0.7)
— Saskatchewan: 0.8 per cent (0.9)
— Alberta: 0.6 per cent (0.8)
— British Columbia: 0.9 per cent (1.1)
