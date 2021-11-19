Ted Lasso's Sudeikis helps raise funds for prosthetic limbs

FILE - Jason Sudeikis appears with his awards for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and best comedy series for "Ted Lasso" at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 19, 2021. Sudeikis returned to his hometown of Kansas City to host Thundergong!, a benefit concert to raise money for Steps of Faith Foundation. The organization helps amputees who lack proper health coverage pay for prosthetic limbs. The concert will stream worldwide on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. CST at Thundergong.org. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)