Precision says wildfires in Alberta and B.C. have had a modest impact on operations

Precision Drilling Corp. says the wildfires in Alberta and B.C. have had a modest impact on its operations and it expects second-quarter activity to average about 42 rigs in the region, an increase of 14 per cent compared with a year earlier. Trainees roll pipe off the catwalk on a rig floor at Precision Drilling in Nisku, Alta., January 20, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson