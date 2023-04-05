Blinken says WSJ reporter 'wrongfully detained' by Russia

FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the verdict in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2020. The State Department says Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart, in a rare phone, to immediately release a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained last week as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan. (Sofia Sandurskaya, Moscow News Agency photo via AP, File)