Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage

FILE - The Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, lit by the evening sun in Lubmin, Germany, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline leading from Russia to Europe has reported a drop in pressure, only hours after a leak was reported in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea off Denmark, the German economy ministry said late Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)