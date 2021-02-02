Moscow court orders Kremlin foe Navalny to prison

Police block the Palace Square to stop Navalny supporters during a protest in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)