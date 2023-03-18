Russia, Ukraine extend grain deal to aid world's poor

FILE - The Eaubonne bulk carrier ship docks in the port of Mombasa, Kenya Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. An unprecedented wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices are pushing more people into poverty has been extended, officials said Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Gideon Maundu, File)