Retail and food businessman W. Galen Weston dead at 80 after 'long illness'

W. Galen Weston, Executive Chairman of the Board speaks to shareholders at the George Weston Limited annual general meeting in Toronto, on Tuesday, May 12, 2015. George Weston Ltd. says W. Galen Weston has died at age 80. The Toronto-based company has not shared a cause of death, but says Weston died peacefully at home after a long illness. CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette