UK sees budget deficit rise to highest rate since 1946

FILE - In this Friday, March 26, 2021 file photo, a shattered glass window fronts a closed souvenir store in central London, during England's third coronavirus lockdown, Britain has seen its budget deficit rise during the coronavirus pandemic to its highest level since the year after the end of World War II, official figures showed Friday April 23, 2021. While tax receipts have ebbed, the government has splashed out billions of pounds trying to prop up the economy and jobs since the pandemic first struck more than a year ago, covering the lion's share of the salaries of people unable to work during the country's many lockdowns and providing further support to hard-hit businesses. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)