VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.
The company's shares closed at 51 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 40 cents.
