Judge rules against Google, allows antitrust case to proceed

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland, joined by Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema on Friday, April 28, 2023, rejected a motion from Google to toss out the government's antirust case against it. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)