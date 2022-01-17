'Big win': Renewable diesel, canola-crushing plant to be built in Regina

REGINA - Federated Co-operatives Ltd. has announced a project that is to include a renewable diesel facility and a canola-crushing plant.
The estimated $2-billion Integrated Agriculture Complex is to be built in north Regina near the company's Co-op refinery and in partnership with global pulse-processor and supplier AGT Foods.
The province says the project is expected to create more than 2,500 construction jobs and 150 permanent operating jobs.
Once built, the diesel plant is to have a production capacity of 15,000 barrels a day, or about one billion litres annually. The canola facility is expected to produce 450,000 tonnes of oil.
Premier Scott Moe called the project one of the largest investments in the province.
"This is a big win for the Saskatchewan economy, a win for workers, a win for families ... and a significant win for the environment," Moe said Monday.
"We're getting cleaner and we're getting greener."
Federated Co-operatives CEO Scott Banda said his company has made a commitment to to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030 and to get to net-zero emissions by 2050.
"There's regulatory requirements for that, and it is the right thing to do for the long-term for our economy and for humanity," Banda said.
The company, which operates other assets including gas stations, has already started to move to cleaner production, he said.
"For every renewable leader you build, that's one less fossil fuel we have to produce. We do see that decline and are seeing that decline in our refinery. We haven't been running at full capacity there for some time and we do have to transition."
Banda said he can't commit at this point to how much the company's greenhouse gases will go down with the new plant, but he said it will be a "huge, huge piece of that puzzle" in reducing emissions.
"It can be a complete replacement for fossil-fuel diesel, so that's significant and critical in terms of our commitment to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2022.