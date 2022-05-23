'Never have I been so ashamed': Russian envoy criticizes war

FILE - The United Nation flag waves in the wind on the top of an UN building in Geneva, Switzerland Monday, June 14, 2021. A veteran Russian diplomat to the U.N. Office at Geneva says he handed in his resignation before sending out a scathing letter to foreign colleagues inveighing against the “aggressive war unleashed” by President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. Boris Bondarev, 41, confirmed his resignation in a letter delivered Monday morning at the Russian diplomatic mission after a diplomatic official passed on his English-language statement to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File )