TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,519.37, up 133.90):
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 45 cents, or 9.24 per cent, to $5.32 on 10.2 million shares.
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up eight cents, or 14.55 per cent, to 63 cents on 9.1 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 46 cents, or 0.95 per cent, to $48.19 on 8.3 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up two cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $26.32 on 7.2 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 96 cents, or 2.41 per cent, to $40.74 on 6.5 million shares.
Companies in the news:
TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down $2.05, or 4.33 per cent, to $45.25. TC Energy Corp. remains on track to complete the Coastal GasLink pipeline by the end of this year without another escalation in construction costs, the Calgary-based company said Friday. The update is a welcome one for TC Energy, which has been under significant scrutiny from investors and credit rating agencies for its heavy debt load as well as for the spiralling costs of the Coastal Gas Link project. Completing Coastal GasLink on time is a crucial piece in what is TC Energy's overall strategic plan to reduce its debt load and free up opportunities for growth. On Thursday, the company announced its plans to split into two separate companies by spinning off its crude oil pipelines business.
Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO). Energy. Up $3.38, or 4.95 per cent, to $71.63. Imperial Oil Ltd. reported it earned $675 million in its second quarter, down from $2.41 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, driven by lower refining margins and planned maintenance work. The company said its profit amounted to $1.15 per diluted share for the quarter, down from $3.63 per diluted share a year earlier, while total revenue and other income amounted to $11.82 billion, down from $17.31 billion for the same period in 2022.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2023.