OPEC ups crude production as economies recover

In this May 20, 2021 photo, a fuel truck driver checks the gasoline tank level at a United Oil gas station in Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 8 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.10 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, May 23, 2021 that the increase is attributed to supply disruption from the 10-day shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline following a cyberattack, and a rise in prices for corn, a key ingredient in corn-based ethanol that must be blended by refiners into gasoline. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)