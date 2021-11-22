Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair

FILE - Federal Reserve Governors Jerome Powell, from left, Daniel Tarullo and Lael Brainard, talk before the start of a Federal Reserve System Board of Governors open meeting in Washington, Friday, June 3, 2016. President Joe Biden announced Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 that he’s nominating Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing his stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed’s ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market. Biden also said he would nominate Brainard, the lone Democrat on the Fed’s Board of Governors and the preferred alternative to Powell for many progressives, as Vice Chair. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)