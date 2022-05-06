OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.2 per cent in April. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.8 per cent (12.9)

_ Prince Edward Island 8.1 per cent (8.1)

_ Nova Scotia 6.0 per cent (6.5)

_ New Brunswick 7.0 per cent (7.7)

_ Quebec 3.9 per cent (4.1)

_ Ontario 5.4 per cent (5.3)

_ Manitoba 5.0 per cent (5.3)

_ Saskatchewan 5.5 per cent (5.0)

_ Alberta 5.9 per cent (6.5)

_ British Columbia 5.4 per cent (5.1)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022.

