Chinese livestreamers set their sights on TikTok sales to shoppers in the US and Europe

In this photo released by Yan Guanghua Yan Guanghua, one of TikTok earliest livestreamers in China, conducts a livestream from her studio in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province in July 2023. Chinese livestreamers have set their sights on TikTok shoppers in the U.S. and Europe, hawking everything from bags and apparel to crystals with eyes on a potentially lucrative market, despite uncertainties over the Chinese social media platform's future in the U.S. and elsewhere. (Yan Guanghua via AP)