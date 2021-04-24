Tesla CEO Elon Musk adding SNL hosting job to his to-do list

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany. Technology mogul Elon Musk has a lined up a new gig in addition to his jobs as CEO of electric car maker Tesla and spaceship maker SpaceX. He is going to host the iconic TV show “Saturday Night Live " on May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Britta Pedersen, Pool, File)