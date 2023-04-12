New streaming app to 'Max' programming from HBO, Discovery

FILE - Sarah Snook, from left, Alan Ruck, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin attend the premiere of HBO's "Succession" season four at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023, in New York. Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled a streaming service Wednesday, April 12, combining HBO programming with a mix of unscripted TV series in a push to reap more subscribers from what so far has been a muddled media merger. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)