OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's April employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (5.3)
Employment rate: 61.9 per cent (61.9)
Participation rate: 65.3 per cent (65.4)
Number unemployed: 1,085,800 (1,100,200)
Number working: 19,600,500 (19,585,200)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.1 per cent (9.8)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.5 per cent (4.4)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.5 per cent (4.8)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022.