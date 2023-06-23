Infowars host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge

FILE - Owen Shroyer, an InfoWars host and sometimes reporter who is a frequent guest on the Alex Jones Show, testifies during Jones' defamation damages trial at the Travis County Courthouse, July 29, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Infowars host Owen Shroyer, who promoted baseless claims of 2020 election fraud on the far-right internet platform, pleaded guilty on Friday, June 23, 2023, to joining the mob of Donald Trump supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool, File)