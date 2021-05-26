Black entrepreneurs say access to capital among challenges to success, survey finds

OTTAWA - Experts say a new survey of Black entrepreneurs about widespread barriers they face in Canada is a first step towards promoting a more equitable business landscape for Black Canadians.
The survey of 342 Black entrepreneurs found three-quarters say their race makes it harder to succeed in business, with systemic racism, access to capital and the lack of a business network all cited as barriers to growth.
The survey, commissioned by the African Canadian Senate Group and Senator Colin Deacon, also found almost half of Black entrepreneurs are unable to pay themselves from their business.
"This report aligns with what we have seen on the ground and we hear from all the businesses we have been in contact with," said Jackie Kasandy, co-founder of Black Entrepreneurs BC, in the report.
"The data in the report highlights... the need to bring Black businesses into the main business and economic ecosystem of Canada."
The survey found the top challenges are access to funding and financing, and only 19 per cent of those surveyed say they trust banks to do what is right for them and their community.
Tiffany Callender, CEO of the Federation of African Canadian Economics, said part of the reason why Black entrepreneurs face difficulties around funding is because institutions that finance businesses often don't understand black communities, or the products and services that cater to them.
"Because there is such a gap in understanding the way in which Black people live, or what would be an interest for them in the market, the entrepreneurs then become misunderstood by financial institutions," said Callender.
She said Black-owned business also experience barriers when try to expand out of their original market, as financial institutions will sometimes see them as being out of their depth.
The report found that networks and support are critical to empowering Black entrepreneurs and yet a majority say they do not know how to access supports or advice when challenges arise in their business.
Still, the survey says 87 per cent of Black entrepreneurs report that they are either very or somewhat optimistic about the future of their business.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2021.